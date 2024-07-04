Merrifield is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Merrifield has gone 4-for-23 over his past 11 contests and will hit the bench for Thursday's series finale in Chicago. Brandon March, Johan Rojas and David Dahl will start from left to right in the outfield.
