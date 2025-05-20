Crowe and the Phillies agreed on a minor-league contract Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Crowe will return to organized baseball in the United States after spending 2024 with the Kia Tigers of the KBO, posting a 3.57 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 43 strikeouts over 40.1 innings in eight starts. The right-hander will transition back into being a relief pitcher with the Phillies. Crowe last appeared in MLB in 2023, surrendering five earned runs while compiling nine strikeouts over 9.2 innings in five appearances out of the Pirates' bullpen. The 30-year-old will look to get into a groove with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before potentially earning a promotion to Philadelphia's major-league roster down the road this year.