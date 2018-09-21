Phillies' Will Stewart: Shows promise at Low-A

Stewart finished a promising season for Low-A Lakewood with a 2.03 ERA in 20 starts.

Stewart, the Phillies' 20th-round pick in the 2015 draft, recorded a modest 20.5 percent strikeout rate but an excellent walk rate (4.8 percent) and groundball rate (62.1 percent). That groundball rate was the highest in the South Atlantic League. The 21-year-old is a lefty with a sinker that sits between 88 and 94 mph and a promising changeup. That's a profile which often loses its effectiveness as the pitcher starts facing more advanced hitters, but Stewart has done all he can so far.

Our Latest Stories