Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Aims for mid-August return
Ramos (hamstring) said Thursday that he believes he'll be back in action near the middle of August, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Ramos will likely require a short rehab stint in the minors after suffering the hamstring injury before the All-Star break. Prior to Ramos being dealt to Philadelphia on Tuesday, the catcher resume hitting and was able to participate in some defensive drills, but it's unclear as to whether he's been cleared to run yet, which is an important step in his recovery.
