Ramos went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Ramos has now had three hits in each of his first two games with his new team. He seems to be showing no ill effects from the hamstring injury which sidelined him for a month. The catcher hit sixth in his first game but was moved up to the second spot in the order Thursday. If his bat stays hot, he'll remain a key figure in the Phillies' lineup and should have plenty of opportunities to score and drive in runs in a park which is far friendlier than the one in which he spent the first half of the season.