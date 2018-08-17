Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Another three-hit day
Ramos went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Ramos has now had three hits in each of his first two games with his new team. He seems to be showing no ill effects from the hamstring injury which sidelined him for a month. The catcher hit sixth in his first game but was moved up to the second spot in the order Thursday. If his bat stays hot, he'll remain a key figure in the Phillies' lineup and should have plenty of opportunities to score and drive in runs in a park which is far friendlier than the one in which he spent the first half of the season.
More News
-
Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Out of Game 1 lineup•
-
Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Huge Phillies debut•
-
Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Returns from disabled list•
-
Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Expected back from DL on Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Could be activated Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...