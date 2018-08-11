Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Begins rehab assignment Saturday
Ramos (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Clearwater on Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 31-year-old will return to active competition four weeks to the day after his last game with the Rays. He will have to gradually increase his workload behind the plate and advance up the minor-league ladder to prepare for his return to the majors. He was one of the top catchers in fantasy before suffering the hamstring injury and subsequently being traded to Philadelphia, hitting .297/.346/.448 with 13 homers and 53 RBI, and should take over as the Phillies' No. 1 option upon activation.
