Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Could be activated Wednesday
Ramos (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list as early as Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Manager Gabe Kapler said "nothing is off the table" when asked about the team's plan with Ramos. The backstop reported feeling good after a trio of minor-league rehab appearances with High-A Clearwater in which he went 4-for-9 with three doubles and two runs scored. He should immediately slot in as the Phillies' starting catcher once he's activated. Ramos was hitting a solid .297/.346/.488 with 14 homers through 78 games with the Rays before being dealt to Philadelphia.
