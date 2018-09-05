Ramos is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.

Ramos was used cautiously when he first returned from a hamstring injury in mid-August, but his playing time has notably increased lately. He had started seven of nine games prior to Wednesday's contest. His .370/.423/.609 line through his first 13 games for his new employer certainly merits a large role. Jorge Alfaro will get the call behind the plate in his absence.