Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Day off Wednesday
Ramos is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Ramos was used cautiously when he first returned from a hamstring injury in mid-August, but his playing time has notably increased lately. He had started seven of nine games prior to Wednesday's contest. His .370/.423/.609 line through his first 13 games for his new employer certainly merits a large role. Jorge Alfaro will get the call behind the plate in his absence.
