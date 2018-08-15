Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Expected back from DL on Wednesday
Ramos (hamstring) returned to Philadelphia and looks on track to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ramos has been sidelined since shortly before the All-Star break with the left hamstring strain but appears to be on the cusp of a return after logging three minor-league rehab games at High-A Clearwater and going 4-for-9 with three doubles. He'll presumably be examined by team doctors a few hours prior to Wednesday's contest and should enter the lineup if it's determined that the backstop has healed as expected. Ramos should displace Jorge Alfaro as the team's everyday option behind the plate as the Phillies look to chase down a playoff spot over the final month and a half of the regular season.
