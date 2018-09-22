Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Hits two-run double
Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in Friday's loss to the Braves.
Ramos hit a two-run double -- his 22nd two-bagger of the year -- off Julio Teheran in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie. Ramos is hitting .412 with eight RBI over his last 15 games, but has hit only one home run since joining the Phillies on Aug. 15. Even though he hasn't been hitting it out of the park in Philadelphia, he has slashed .390/.437/.558 with eight doubles and 17 RBI in 27 games for the Phillies this season.
