Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Huge Phillies debut
Ramos went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox.
Activated from the disabled list earlier in the day after missing nearly a month due to a hamstring injury, Ramos made an immediate impact for his new club. Expect the 31-year-old to get most of the work behind the plate for the Phillies down the stretch as they try to catch the Braves for the NL East pennant.
