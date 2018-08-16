Ramos went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Red Sox.

Activated from the disabled list earlier in the day after missing nearly a month due to a hamstring injury, Ramos made an immediate impact for his new club. Expect the 31-year-old to get most of the work behind the plate for the Phillies down the stretch as they try to catch the Braves for the NL East pennant.