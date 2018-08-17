Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Not in Friday's lineup
Ramos is out of the lineup versus the Mets on Friday, Matt Breen of the Philly Inquirer reports.
Ramos will receive a breather after going 3-for-5 with one RBI during Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader. He's performed well in each of his first two outings with the Phillies, collecting a pair of three-hit games with four extra-base hits and four RBI. In his his place, Jorge Alfaro will handle the catching duties and bat eighth.
