Ramos is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.

The Phillies have been careful with their new catcher since he returned from his hamstring injury in mid-August. He's started just half of the team's games since being activated -- Wilson also missed due to a sore wrist. It's unclear whether Tuesday's off day is a scheduled one or still related to the lingering wrist issue. Either way, Jorge Alfaro will get the call behind the plate.