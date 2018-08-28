Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Not starting Tuesday
Ramos is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
The Phillies have been careful with their new catcher since he returned from his hamstring injury in mid-August. He's started just half of the team's games since being activated -- Wilson also missed due to a sore wrist. It's unclear whether Tuesday's off day is a scheduled one or still related to the lingering wrist issue. Either way, Jorge Alfaro will get the call behind the plate.
