Ramos is out of the lineup for the second straight game Friday against the Mets.

Ramos battled a sore wrist early in his tenure with Philadelphia, but this absence doesn't appear to be injury-related. Jorge Alfaro has caught all of Aaron Nola's games since Ramos joined the team, and that trend will continue Friday. Ramos will likely be back in the lineup for Saturday's contest.

