Ramos is not starting the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Ramos sits for the fourth time in five games. With the doubleheader, however, Ramos was always going to sit one of the two games, so it can't necessarily be assumed that he's losing his job to Jorge Alfaro, who starts again in his place. Ramos has hit an excellent .385/.433/.615 in 17 games for his new team, but the Phillies have been wary of overworking him after he missed a month with a hamstring injury.