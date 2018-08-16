Ramos is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Ramos returned from the disabled list Wednesday and went 3-for-4 with three extra-base hits and three RBI during his Phillies debut against the Red Sox. Though he will get a little breather for Thursday's matinee, look for him to return to the starting nine for Game 2.