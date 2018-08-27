Ramos went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Ramos doubled home a run in the second inning, and he tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth after launching his 15th homer of the season. Since being traded to the Phillies, Ramos has gone an impressive 12-for-25 with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI.