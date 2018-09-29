Ramos remains out of the lineup Saturday against Atlanta.

Ramos sits for his fourth straight contest, with Jorge Alfaro returning from a quad strain to start in his place. With the Phillies out of the playoffs, the team is giving the starts behind the plate to its pair of young catchers, Alfaro and Andrew Knapp, as Ramos' contract will expire at the end of the season. It's possible that he's already taken his last at-bat for Philadelphia.

More News
Our Latest Stories