Ramos is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ramos hasn't started any of the past four games as the Phillies continue to slide into the end of the season. Barring a pinch-hit appearance, Ramos will finish the season with a .307/.359/.488 slash line to go with 15 homers and 70 RBI. Andrew Knapp will assume catching duties for the afternoon in his place.