Ramos (wrist) is not in the lineup versus the Nationals on Thursday, Matt Breen of the Philly Inquirer reports.

As expected, Ramos will be held out of Thursday's lineup as he continue to recover from a left hand injury. Though the Phillies made a couple roster moves prior to the series finale -- including calling up catcher Andrew Knapp -- Ramos remained on the active roster and will avoid a stint on the DL, per Breen. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's game in Toronto.