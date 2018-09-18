Ramos is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Ramos will give way to Jorge Alfaro behind the dish after going 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's series opener. The backstop is hitting .382/.436/.559 with one homer and 14 RBI in 23 games since joining the Phillies in mid-August.

