Ramos (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Wednesday and will make his Phillies debut, catching and batting sixth against the Red Sox, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ramos had been on the shelf for exactly a month, last appearing in a game on July 14. It remains to be seen how often Ramos gets in the lineup for his new team, but it's likely that he'll play a significant role. Incumbent starter Jorge Alfaro has been an excellent pitch framer, but his .247/.306/.378 batting line is mediocre at best. Ramos has hit .297/.346/.488 on the year, very good for any hitter but even better for a catcher, so the Phillies will likely want his bat in the lineup on a regular basis.