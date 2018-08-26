Ramos is starting at catcher and batting cleanup in Sunday's series finale at Toronto, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ramos has played in only one of the last four games as he battles a sore wrist. The veteran catcher's return to the lineup is undoubtedly good news, but he should still be considered day-to-day as he has played in back-to-back games only once since coming off the disabled list Aug. 15 for the Phillies.