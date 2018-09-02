Phillies' Wilson Ramos: Sitting out Sunday
Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Ramos is receiving a routine day off after starting behind the plate in each of the Phillies' last three contests. Jorge Alfaro will catch for Aaron Nola in the series finale.
