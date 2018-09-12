Ramos went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Philadelphia.

Ramos came through with a two-out, two-RBI single during the fifth inning to give the Philllies a 5-3 lead, but the bullpen was unable to hold it together. The 31-year-old is 8-for-19 in August but should continue to see regular days off as the team attempts to keep him healthy.