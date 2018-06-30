Rios allowed three runs on two hits (including one home run) and a walk Friday against the Nationals, striking out one in 1.2 innings.

Rios was brought in to stem the tide after starter Nick Pivetta allowed seven runs and failed to get out of the second inning. He finished off the second inning and got out of the third cleanly before giving up a three-run bomb to Bryce Harper in the top of the fourth. The righty now has a 5.24 ERA on the season.