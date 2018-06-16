Rios was called up to the majors on Saturday.

Rios and Jake Thompson will fill lower-leverage roles in the Phillies' bullpen, with Luis Garcia (wrist) heading to the disabled list and Mark Leiter Jr. heading to the minors. Previously for the Phillies this season, Rios tossed 17 innings with a 5.29 ERA. He recorded a mediocre 4.50 ERA in 10 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, with as many walks as strikeouts (10).

