Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Called up for Game 2
Rios was recalled by the Phillies on Thursday.
The Phillies will swap out arms ahead of Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Mets, calling up Rios and shipping Ranger Suarez back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Rios has a 4.73 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP over 26 major league appearances this season.
