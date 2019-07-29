Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Designated for assignment
Rios was designated for assignment Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Rios has allowed seven runs while recording eight outs for the Phillies this season. He has a career 6.38 ERA in 55 major-league innings. He's not particularly young (26) and has struggled to a 7.41 ERA in 34 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, so he's unlikely to be a particularly attractive option on the waiver wire. The move clears a spot for Jason Vargas, acquired in a trade from the Mets on Monday.
