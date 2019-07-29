Rios was designated for assignment Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Rios has allowed seven runs while recording eight outs for the Phillies this season. He has a career 6.38 ERA in 55 major-league innings. He's not particularly young (26) and has struggled to a 7.41 ERA in 34 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, so he's unlikely to be a particularly attractive option on the waiver wire. The move clears a spot for Jason Vargas, acquired in a trade from the Mets on Monday.

