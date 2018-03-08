Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Diagnosed with mild ankle sprain
Manager Gabe Kapler said Rios has been diagnosed with a "mild left ankle sprain," Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The good news is the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious. He's competing for a spot in the Phillies' bullpen this spring, however, so the 24-year-old will look to get back in action as soon as possible. Consider Rios day-to-day for the time being.
