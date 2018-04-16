Rios earned his second win of the season Sunday in Tampa Bay, throwing 1.1 innings and allowing no runs on two hits, striking out one batter.

Rios was called up on the second day of the season when Pat Neshek (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list. He's earned two wins in his six appearances and has yet to give up a run. The wins have been relatively fluky, though, and he's not in a role that necessarily lends itself to many future wins. Sunday was the first time he'd been asked get get more than three outs, with four of his six appearances being shorter than an inning. His solid start has likely earned him another look later in the year, but with Neshek and Tommy Hunter (hamstring) both working their way back from injury, his stay in the majors likely won't last too much longer.