Rios allowed four runs on three hits without recording a single out in Monday's blowout loss to the Dodgers.

Rios entered the game with no outs in the top of the eighth and his team down eight runs already. He exited it after allowing a pair of doubles and a home run and then getting ejecting for hitting Justin Turner with a pitch. Rios has allowed seven runs (four earned) while recording just eight outs for the Phillies this season.