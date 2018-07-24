Rios was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Rios was up as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Padres and stuck around for one extra day before being sent down. The 25-year-old could be up again throughout the year, though nothing in his track record suggests he'll be anything more than a long-relief option. Drew Anderson was recalled to take that role.

