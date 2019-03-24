Rios was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Rios performed well in spring training with a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 11 innings, but the Phillies will still opt to go in a different direction with their bullpen to start the season. The 25-year-old appeared in 36 major-league games last season and struggled with a 6.75 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 36 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...