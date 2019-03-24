Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Heads to Triple-A
Rios was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Rios performed well in spring training with a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 11 innings, but the Phillies will still opt to go in a different direction with their bullpen to start the season. The 25-year-old appeared in 36 major-league games last season and struggled with a 6.75 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 36 innings.
