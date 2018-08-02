Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Optioned to Lehigh Valley
Rios was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Rios was removed from the 25-man roster in order to make room for Adam Morgan, who was reinstated from paternity leave in a corresponding move. Across 26 appearances for the Phillies this year, Rios has accumulated a 4.73 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.
More News
-
Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Yacksel Rios: To serve as 26th man Sunday•
-
Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Allows three runs in relief•
-
Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Called back to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...