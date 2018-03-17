Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Optioned to Triple-A
Rios was optioned to minor-league camp on Saturday.
The 24-year-old righty notched a 4.41 ERA in 16.1 MLB innings last season, and will once again open the year in the minors. He should serve as low-leverage relief depth this season.
