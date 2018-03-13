Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Picks up win vs. Atlanta
Rios (ankle) gave up four hits and struck out one across 1.0 inning Monday against the Braves.
Rios appears to have regained his health after suffering a mild ankle sprain. He's tossed 5.1 innings and hasn't given up a run on eight hits and one walk while striking out four this spring. The 24-year-old will look to continue battling for a spot in the Phillies' bullpen.
