Rios (ankle) gave up four hits and struck out one across 1.0 inning Monday against the Braves.

Rios appears to have regained his health after suffering a mild ankle sprain. He's tossed 5.1 innings and hasn't given up a run on eight hits and one walk while striking out four this spring. The 24-year-old will look to continue battling for a spot in the Phillies' bullpen.