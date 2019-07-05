Rios was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

The Phillies needed some depth/insurance behind Vince Velasquez, and it was Rios who got the call. This will be his second stint with the major-league team this season. His prior stint last all of a week, with Rios allowing three hits and three walks but zero earned runs in 2.2 innings. He has a 4.75 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 30.1 innings with Lehigh Valley this season.

