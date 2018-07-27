Rios was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Adam Morgan was placed on the paternity list, so Rios was summoned as a corresponding move, meaning he may not be up in the majors for long. The 25-year-old righty has a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 25.2 innings in the majors this season.

