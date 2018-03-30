Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Recalled from Triple-A
Rios was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pat Neshek (shoulder) was placed on the DL so the Phillies needed to summon another arm for the big-league bullpen. The 24-year-old righty posted a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 16.1 innings in the majors last year. He will operate in a low-leverage role.
