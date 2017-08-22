The Phillies selected Rios' contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.

It's the first big-league callup for Rios, who has delivered sub-2.00 ERAs during stops at Double-A Reading and Lehigh Valley while amassing 64 strikeouts in 56.1 innings between both affiliates. Beyond closer Hector Neris, the Phillies are short on reliable arms at the back end of the bullpen, so if Rios finds success in his initial appearances with the big club, he could quickly move into higher-leverage setup work.