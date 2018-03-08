Play

Rios left Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

There has been no word on the sort of injury Rios sustained, but there should be an update on his status following the conclusion of Thursday's contest. Rios has been battling for a spot within the Phillies' bullpen after appearing in 13 big-league games for the club last season.

