The Phillies optioned Rios to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Rios hadn't been used out of the bullpen in more than a week and was the odd man out with the Phillies needing to open up a spot on the active roster for the scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Drew Anderson. During his latest stint with the big club, Rios made six appearances and surrendered three earned runs over 6.1 innings.

