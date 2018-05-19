Phillies' Yacksel Rios: Sent down to Triple-A
Rios was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Friday's contest.
Rios allowed three earned runs off four hits while striking out three during an inning of relief against St. Louis on Friday. Over his past five appearances that have lasted a combined 5.1 innings, Rios has allowed six earned runs and will look to right the ship with the IronPigs moving forward. The Phillies will announce a subsequent move prior to Saturday's game.
