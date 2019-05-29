Rios was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Rios will take the roster spot of Adam Morgan (forearm), who was sent to the injured list Wednesday. Prior to earning a promotion, the 25-year-old Rios compiled a 4.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB in 20.2 innings of relief with Lehigh Valled. Look for the right-hander to fill a middle-relief role during his time with the big club.

