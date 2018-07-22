Phillies' Yacksel Rios: To serve as 26th man Sunday
Rios will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 26th man in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.
Rios owns a 5.01 ERA across 24 games for the Phillies this season, but was sent to the minors back on July 8 after not being used for a week. He'll be called up as a low-leverage option for the doubleheader, though it's likely his stay is again short-lived.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...