Rios will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to serve as the 26th man in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Rios owns a 5.01 ERA across 24 games for the Phillies this season, but was sent to the minors back on July 8 after not being used for a week. He'll be called up as a low-leverage option for the doubleheader, though it's likely his stay is again short-lived.