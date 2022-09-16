site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-yairo-munoz-back-in-big-leagues | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Yairo Munoz: Back in big leagues
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 16, 2022
at
2:58 pm ET
•
1 min read
Munoz was recalled by the Phillies on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Munoz lost his job as the Phillies' utility man in late August, but he's needed again with Edmundo Sosa (hamstring) landing on the injured list. Munoz isn't likely to start regularly and has hit a modest .204/.246/.407 in 25 games this season.
More News
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/05/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read