Phillies' Yairo Munoz: Cast off 40-man roster
Munoz was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Munoz was optioned to Lehigh Valley in late September and will now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. It's possible that he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
