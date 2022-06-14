The Phillies selected Munoz's contract from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. He'll start at second base and bat eighth in the Phillies' game against the Marlins.

Munoz is expected to fill a utility role while he's up with the Phillies, but as a right-handed hitter, he makes for a natural platoon partner with the lefty-hitting Bryson Stott, who takes a seat Tuesday with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the hill for Miami. Through his 45 games at Lehigh Valley this season, Munoz has hit .319/.345/.454 with five home runs and five stolen bases over 172 plate appearances.