Phillies' Yairo Munoz: Sent back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Munoz was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Munoz has been in the majors the past two weeks but appeared in only four games and had three at-bats. Overall he has a .211/.250/.404 slash line in 29 big-league games this year.
